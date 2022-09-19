Tom Brady: Mike Evans Defending Me in Bucs-Saints Fight Means Everything in the World

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady appreciates his teammate having his back.

"The fact that Mike [Evans] would come out to defend me means everything in the world to me as a teammate," he said on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) when discussing the scuffle during Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reported Monday that Evans was suspended for one game for his altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

