Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Contract Bonuses Revealed After Trey Lance's Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

When Jimmy Garoppolo restructured his deal with the San Francisco 49ers in late August, it included bonuses that could increase his earnings from a base salary of $6.5 million to a total of $16 million.

On Monday, ESPN's Field Yates offered more details on the specifics of some of his potential bonus payouts:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.