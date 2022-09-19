X

    Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Contract Bonuses Revealed After Trey Lance's Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2022

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    When Jimmy Garoppolo restructured his deal with the San Francisco 49ers in late August, it included bonuses that could increase his earnings from a base salary of $6.5 million to a total of $16 million.

    On Monday, ESPN's Field Yates offered more details on the specifics of some of his potential bonus payouts:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    For each game that Jimmy Garoppolo plays at least 25% of the snaps, he earns $250K. If the 49ers win that game, the number jumps to $350K. <br><br>As the starter going forward, he now has the chance to earn $5.6M via incentives in the regular season.

