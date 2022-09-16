Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Livin' Right' After Near Interceptions vs. Chargers

Patrick Mahomes (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes knows he caught a few breaks in Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he vowed to rectify the mistakes moving forward.

Mahomes' stat line was clean, with no interceptions or fumbles, but he recorded four turnover-worthy plays in the AFC West rivalry clash, per Fox Sports' Kev Mahserejian.

"First off, I'm livin' right," Mahomes told reporters. "Because I had a couple interceptions that didn't get called with flags—because there were flags—and then that one got overturned when it hit the ground."

He added: "I had to stop giving them even chances. It's just too close sometimes and I'm going to make sure I get better at that."

Mahomes completed 24 of his 35 throws (68.6 percent) for 235 yards with two touchdown passes in the win, but the result could have been a lot different if a bounce or two went L.A.'s way.

The 2018 NFL MVP, who joked his Pro Football Focus grade would likely suffer following the performance, noted the most important thing was picking up the victory against a top-tier opponent.

"That's going to be a team that's going to be in the playoff picture," Mahomes said. "They're Super Bowl contenders. They have a great defense, great offense, great special teams, so to find a way to win and keep that home-field advantage, I think it was huge and it'll be something that we'll look back on at the end of the season and say that was a big win for us."

Meanwhile, it was a missed opportunity for the Chargers, who led by 10 on two different occasions before Kansas City rattled off 20 straight points from midway through the third quarter until late in the fourth.

L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a rib injury late in the contest, and the Bolts are awaiting further test results to determine the extent of the injury. Any type of significant absence would change the dynamics of the divisional race.

"There's nobody that can do what he can do, nobody," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. "He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

The Chargers dropped to 1-1 with the loss, while the Chiefs improved to 2-0.

Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off again on Nov. 20 at SoFi Stadium as part of the Week 11 schedule.