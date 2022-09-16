Ranking Dodgers Star Trea Turner's Potential Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

1 of 7

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

As exemplified by Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) and, most recently, Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million), the going rate for a superstar shortstop isn't cheap.

This surely bodes well for Turner, and FanSided's Robert Murray posited during a livestream in June that he might even beat what Seager got from the Texas Rangers.

If anything qualifies this as a reach, it's Turner's age. Whereas Seager was off his age-27 season when he inked his deal last offseason, Turner will be coming off his age-29 season when he hits the market this winter.

But given that 2022 would be Turner's age-28 season if he was born on July 1 rather than June 30, this is basically a nitpick. There's otherwise no question that he's one of baseball's best shortstops, if not the best.

Though Turner, who debuted in 2015, was plenty good in 2018 and 2019, it's really in the last three years that he's taken off. He's hit at .320/.368/.525 with 162-game averages of 28 home runs and 32 stolen bases. Among shortstops, his 14.0 rWAR since 2020 ranks first.

To boot, it's possible that Turner hasn't yet peaked. With the pitch clock, larger bases and limits on shifts likely to lead to more hits and stolen bases, his hitting acumen and 100th-percentile sprint speed figure to be even bigger problems for the opposition.

As such, a $300 million contract may well be in the cards for Turner. We see 10 teams that could be willing to spend that much on a shortstop, and we've ranked them according to how good of a fit we think they are for Turner.