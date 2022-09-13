NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!"

NFL fans were quick to celebrate Smith's mic-drop quote on Twitter:

"That's off the dome right there," Smith said, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. "That's straight bars right there."

Smith was at his best in Monday's victory, finishing 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He completed his first 13 passes and went 17-of-19 in the first half alone.

A 10-year veteran, Smith has had a unique NFL career. After a stellar run at West Virginia, he was projected to be one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the 2013 draft. However, he fell out of the first round after he reportedly rubbed some teams the wrong way during the predraft process. The New York Jets selected him with a second-round pick.

Starting immediately for a rebuilding team, Smith struggled mightily as a rookie and threw 12 touchdowns with 21 interceptions. His sophomore season wasn't much better, as he threw 13 scores and 13 picks. Smith's third season in 2015 was derailed when he suffered a broken jaw during a locker room altercation with defensive end IK Enemkpali over a $600 unpaid debt. He suffered a torn ACL the following year.

Smith spent time as a backup for the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants before signing with the Seahawks in 2020, where he revitalized his career. He appeared in four games in 2021 with three starts and threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

The 31-year-old was named the starter for the 2022 season after beating Drew Lock in a quarterback competition this offseason. Monday's performance proved that Seattle made the right decision.

The Seahawks will be back in action Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.