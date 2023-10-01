Tee Higgins Reportedly Suffered Fractured Rib Injury in Bengals' Loss to Titans

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a rib fracture during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Higgins exited the game early and was ultimately ruled out.

Despite this setback, Higgins has been fairly durable during the early portion of his career and appeared in at least 14 games in each of his first three seasons.

The Clemson product was a major part of Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl during the 2021 campaign and finished with 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to take advantage of space when opposing defenses focused on Ja'Marr Chase proved key for Joe Burrow and Co.

He followed with another season of more than 1,000 yards last year and has 10 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns through his first three games in 2023.