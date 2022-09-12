Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts

6 of 8

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: D

The start of Christian Watson's career will forever be remembered for the one pass he dropped, not the two catches he made.

The Green Bay Packers decided to let it rip on their very first offensive play of the season. Watson dusted veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson with nothing but green grass (or turf) in front of him. Aaron Rodgers dropped the pass into the bucket, of course. Instead of a surefire 75-yard touchdown, the ball caromed off the second-round receiver's hands and fell harmlessly to the ground.

"I just wanted to showcase his speed, and he certainly ran pretty fast on that play," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters when asked why they went to the rookie on the team's first snap. "We've just got to finish the play."

Rodgers added: "We talked about it during the week, 'Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?' I said, 'What the hell. Yeah, why not. This kid can really fly.'"

Watson is a 6'5" target with blazing 4.31-second 40-yard-dash speed. He can be a weapon if utilized properly. In this particular case, the Packers made the right call. The rookie must deliver.

"I just know it's a play I'm going to make 99 times out of 100," he said. "I would have said 100 out of 100 if it wasn't for today. It's a play I know I can make. Going forward, I'm going to make that play every single time."

While the mistake cost the Packers their best first-half scoring opportunity, Watson can't fall out of the game plan. His size and speed are assets. LaFleur and Rodgers might be disappointed with the result of one play yet still realize what this year's 34th overall pick brings to the offense.

The development of Watson and Romeo Doubs will be the only way Green Bay's offense gets and stays on track. Running back AJ Dillon can't lead the team in receptions every week.