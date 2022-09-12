FIFA 23 Ratings Revealed for Cover Star Kylian Mbappé and Top 23 Men's Players

Philippe Signe/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The FIFA 23 ratings have dropped for the top 23 men's soccer players in this year's game, and cover star Kylian Mbappé is one of five stars to lead the pack at 91 overall.

Here's a look at the entire list, which was released Monday.

FIFA 23: Top 23 Players

1. Real Madrid F Karim Benzema: 91

2. FC Barcelona F Robert Lewandowski: 91

3. Paris Saint-Germain F Kylian Mbappé: 91

4. Manchester City MF Kevin De Bruyne: 91

5. Paris Saint-Germain F Lionel Messi: 91

6. Liverpool F Mohamed Salah: 90

7. Liverpool DF Virgil van Dijk: 90

8. Manchester United F Cristiano Ronaldo: 90

9. Real Madrid GK Thibaut Courtois: 90

10. Bayern Munich GK Manuel Neuer: 90

11. Paris Saint-Germain F Neymar Jr.: 89

12. Tottenham Hotspur F Son Heung-min: 89

13. Bayern München F Sadio Mané: 89

14. Bayern München MF Joshua Kimmich: 89

15. Manchester United MF Casemiro: 89

16. Liverpool GK Alisson: 89

17. Tottenham Hotspur F Harry Kane: 89

18. Manchester City GK Ederson: 89

19. Chelsea MF N'Golo Kanté: 89

20. Atlético de Madrid GK Jan Oblak: 89

21. Manchester City F Erling Haaland: 88

22. Real Madrid MF Toni Kroos: 88

23. Paris Saint-Germain DF Marquinhos: 88

Mbappe's status as one of the top-five players in this year's game is well-deserved.

The 23-year-old has scored 126 goals in 147 Ligue 1 appearances for Paris-Saint Germain, including seven in his first five matches this year and 28 in 35 appearances in 2021-22. He's already led France to a World Cup victory and PSG to a Champions League Final appearance as well.

Mbappe also earned a 91 overall last year, although that was only good enough for third in the rankings. PSG forward Lionel Messi stood alone atop the FIFA rankings at 93 overall. FC Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski was second at 92, while five players tied for third at 91.

Messi and Lewandowski have both fallen back to the pack at 91, joining Mbappe, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, whose rating moved up two points from last year.

It's a well-deserved bump for Benzema, who scored 15 goals in 12 matches en route to leading Real Madrid to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League crown.

Notable fallers include Manchester United forward Christiano Ronaldo, who dropped one point from 91 to 90. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. and Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak fell two points each to 89.

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on Friday, Sept. 30.