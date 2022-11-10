Evan Longoria's $13M Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Giants

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have declined their $13 million team option on third baseman Evan Longoria for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. Longoria will receive a $5 million buyout from the Giants.

The 37-year-old hit .244 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 89 games for the Giants last season, his 15th MLB campaign.

Unfortunately, injuries kept him sidelined for much of 2022 (as they did in 2021). Of note, Longoria dealt with finger, shoulder, groin, oblique and hamstring ailments last season.

Still, Longoria's bat proved to be one of the bright spots in a largely otherwise rough year for the offense.

With the season winding down, Longoria gave some updates to reporters regarding his rehab and his preference to play for the Giants next year.

However, the Giants have moved on. The three-time All-Star played five seasons with San Francisco after the Tampa Bay Rays traded him in Dec. 2017 following 10 seasons in Florida.

Longoria showed he's still got something left in 2022, and his efforts should pique the interest of numerous teams in the market for a third baseman.