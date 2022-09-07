Former NFL WR Larry Fitzgerald Reportedly Joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's safe to assume fans have seen the last of the legendary wide receiver.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald agreed to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown program. The former Arizona Cardinals star is expected to appear on five to seven shows this year.

The 39-year-old will replace Randy Moss, whom Marchand reported wanted a lighter schedule and preferred to work Sunday NFL Countdown only.

Fitzgerald spent 17 years in the NFL, all with Arizona. Having opted against signing with a team ahead of the 2021 season, he alluded to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss in February about how he was finished as a player but didn't want to classify it as a "retirement."

"I'm 38 years old," he said. "I'm a long way from retirement. Yeah, a long way."

Fitzgerald is second all-time behind Jerry Rice in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Fans will get to see the former pass-catcher start his new career ahead of the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos' clash on Monday night in Week 1.