Dawson Knox Says It's 'Very Therapeutic' to Be With Bills After Brother Luke's Death

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is finding comfort in his teammates after the death of his brother, Luke.

Luke Knox died Aug. 17 at the age of 22, and Dawson spent a week away from the team. He talked to reporters Monday, and Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN shared his comments:

"Just getting back up here, getting in the routine, seeing all my teammates, seeing my coaches, definitely from a distraction standpoint it's great, too. But it's also very therapeutic just doing what I love with the guys that I love. I know that my brother would want it that way, too. He wants me to give everything I got. I know he is gonna be watching somehow, someway, so yeah, it's definitely been great being back up here, getting back with all the guys."

Dawson said Buffalo fans raised more than $200,000 for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in honor of Luke, some of which came in increments of $16.88 for the brothers' jersey numbers.

Luke was a linebacker who came to Ole Miss as part of the 2018 recruiting class. He spent four years with the program before transferring to Florida International.

Florida International held a moment of silence for Luke ahead of Thursday's game against Bryant, and members of the team brought his No. 16 jersey out for the pregame coin flip.

Dawson said he appreciates the support he has received.

"[I] really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother. My family has been very thankful, and just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible," he said. "The amount of texts I've gotten, the messages, the posts. The moment of silence for the preseason game. It's just been everything that I expected out of Buffalo and more because this city's incredible. It's meant the world to me."