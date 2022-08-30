Report: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Traded to Eagles from Saints After Contract Talks

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints reportedly traded defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal came after failed contract-extension discussions between the Saints and Gardner-Johnson.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the full swap between the Eagles and Saints:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.