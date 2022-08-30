X

    Report: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Traded to Eagles from Saints After Contract Talks

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2022

    Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

    The New Orleans Saints reportedly traded defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal came after failed contract-extension discussions between the Saints and Gardner-Johnson.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the full swap between the Eagles and Saints:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Full trade terms:<br><br>🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.<br><br>🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024.

