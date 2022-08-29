Laviska Shenault Jr. Reportedly Traded to Panthers from Jaguars; Return Unknown

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly moving on from a second-round draft pick after just two seasons.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Carolina Panthers for an unknown return.

"Carolina has been in the market for offensive weapons," Rapoport wrote. "Jax was open to dealing Laviska Shenault. A perfect match."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.