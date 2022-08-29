Serena Williams: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Lewis Hamilton Are GOATs

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Serena Williams is included in any worthwhile discussion of the greatest athletes of all-time, and it's only fitting that the retiring tennis legend has her own list.

During an interview with Time Magazine, Williams was asked to list some of her GOATS and mentioned F1 racer Lewis Hamilton first before highlighting "the original" Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

Notably, she said she "for sure" belongs in the conversation when specifically asked.

There's no arguing that she does.

Williams' resume includes 23 Grand Slam titles and 73 career singles. Six of those major crowns came from the U.S. Open, where she will look to add a seventh in this year's edition. She faces Danka Kovinić in Monday's opening round match and will be playing for a spot in the second round and to extend her career.

She announced she is retiring after this tournament, which makes her an even bigger focal point of the Grand Slam than she already is on a yearly basis.

The fans will surely be ready to support her as she wraps up her career as one of the GOATs.