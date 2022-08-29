US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Serena Williams' Win Highlights Monday's Action

Elsa/Getty Images

The final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season finally opened Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The U.S. Open started with a bang as Daniil Medvedev, the No. 1 seed in the men's singles draw, played Stefan Kozlov in the first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Serena Williams also took center stage in prime time to kick off what could be her final ever competitive tournament.

Here's how the action unfolded in New York City.

Notable Men's Singles Results

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Daniel Elahi Galan def. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5



No. 5 Casper Ruud def. Kyle Edmund 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Alexander Ritschard 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Brandon Holt def. No. 10 Taylor Fritz (3) 6-7, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini def. Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

J.J. Wolf def. No. 16 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 18 Alex de Minaur def. Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-2, 6-3



No. 21 Botic Van De Zandschulp def. Tomas Machac 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

Andy Murray def. No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

No. 27 Karen Khachanov def. Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-3, 6-3



No. 29 Tommy Paul def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5

Yibing Wu def. No. 31 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0



Full results are available at ATPTour.com.

Women's Singles Results

No. 2 Anett Kontaveit def. Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 Maria Sakkari def. Tatjana Maria 6-4, 3-6, 6-0

No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-2



Daria Snigur def. No. 7 Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4



Harriet Dart def. No. 10 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (8), 1-6, 6-3



No. 12 Coco Gauff def. Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3



No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-0

No. 17 Caroline Garcia def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4

No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova def. Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3

No. 20 Madison Keys def. Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (3), 6-3



No. 23 Barbora Krejcikova def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez 6-0, 6-4

Evgeniya Rodina def. No. 27 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-1



No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj def. Eleana Yu 6-2, 6-4

Shuai Zhang def. No. 30 Jil Teichmann 6-4, 6-2



No. 31 Shelby Rogers def. Arantxa Rus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Serena Williams def. Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3

Bianca Andreescu def. Harmony Tan 6-0 3-6, 6-1

Full results are available at WTATennis.com.

Monday Recap

Monday's win was a throwback performance for Williams, who was excellent with her serve. She faced a battle from Kovinic, who took a 3-2 lead in the first set. But Williams rattled off four straight points, and she closed out the set with one of her nine aces.

Kovinic also held a 2-1 lead in the second set, but Williams remained poised and won the last two points in dominant fashion to end the match. She exploded with joy and relief after the win, doing her trademark twirl celebration for the crowd in attendance, which was elated to see her back in the win column.

Williams was honored by tennis legend Billie Jean King after the match and advanced to face world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the round of 64. It will be their first time facing off.

Medvedev made quick work of Kozlov, winning in straight sets in just over two hours.

The defending men's champion hammered Kozlov on serve, recording 10 aces and winning 76 percent of his first-service points. He nearly tripled his opponent's winner total as well, claiming a 40-14 edge in that category.

"I am pleased to win," Medvedev said immediately after his victory. "Not easy conditions. Pretty hot and humid here. I was sweating a lot but I thought there were some good points. I managed to be pretty solid and I thought the serve was key today. I am happy to go through to the second round."

Coco Gauff made a similarly emphatic statement to prevail for the first time in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The No. 12 seed broke Leolia Jeanjean's serve twice in the first set to take a commanding 4-1 lead and didn't look back from there. Her dominance carried over into the second set as she earned another service break in the opening game.

Jeanjean surrendered 12 break-point chances overall, which is a recipe for disaster when attempting to take down a ranked player.

Gauff only had 18 unforced errors as well, so she didn't give Jeanjean many opportunities to build the kind of momentum necessary to spark an upset.

Williams isn't the only aging former U.S. Open champion who's looking to roll back the clock and make one more deep run in Flushing Meadows. Andy Murray upset No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets. It was a match to forget for Cerundolo, who piled up 50 unforced errors and dropped serve in eight games.

It was the same story for Simona Halep in Monday's biggest upset.

After losing the first set 2-6 to dig herself into a hole, the seventh-seeded Halep appeared to right the ship after shutting out Daria Snigur in the second frame.

Then the two-time Grand Slam champion lost serve in the opening game of the third set. Another break for Snigur in the fifth game allowed her to jump ahead 4-1. A break for Halep to claw back to 3-5 wasn't enough.

Halep managed to win more points (76) than Snigur (70) but couldn't overcome her 30 unforced errors and the 15 break points she allowed Snigur to have.