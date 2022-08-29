US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Medvedev, Gauff Wins Highlight Monday's Action

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season finally opened Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The U.S. Open started with a bang as Daniil Medvedev, the No. 1 seed in the men's singles draw, played Stefan Kozlov in the first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Serena Williams will also take center stage in prime time to kick off what could be her final ever competitive tournament.

Here's how the action unfolded in New York City.

Notable Men's Singles Results

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

No. 5 Casper Ruud def. Kyle Edmund 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini def. Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

J.J. Wolf def. No. 16 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 18 Alex de Minaur def. Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-2, 6-3



Andy Murray def. No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

No. 27 Karen Khachanov def. Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-3, 6-3



No. 29 Tommy Paul def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5

Yibing Wu def. No. 31 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0



Full results are available at ATPTour.com.

Women's Singles Results

No. 3 Maria Sakkari def. Tatjana Maria 6-4, 3-6, 6-0

No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-2



Daria Snigur def. No. 7 Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4



Harriet Dart def. No. 10 Daria Kasatkina 7-6(8), 1-6, 6-3



No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-0

No. 17 Caroline Garcia def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4

No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova def. Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3

No. 20 Madison Keys def. Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (3), 6-3



Evgeniya Rodina def. No. 27 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-1



No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj def. Eleana Yu 6-2, 6-4

Bianca Andreescu def. Harmony Tan 6-0 3-6, 6-1

Full results are available at WTATennis.com.

Monday Recap

Medvedev made quick work of Kozlov, winning in straight sets in just over two hours.

The defending men's champion hammered Kozlov on serve, recording 10 aces and winning 76 percent of his first-service points. He nearly tripled his opponent's winner total as well, claiming a 40-14 edge in that category.

"I am pleased to win," Medvedev said immediately after his victory. "Not easy conditions. Pretty hot and humid here. I was sweating a lot but I thought there were some good points. I managed to be pretty solid and I thought the serve was key today. I am happy to go through to the second round."

Coco Gauff made a similarly emphatic statement to prevail for the first time in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The No. 12 seed broke Leolia Jeanjean's serve twice in the first set to take a commanding 4-1 lead and didn't look back from there. Her dominance carried over into the second set as she earned another service break in the opening game.

Jeanjean surrendered 12 break-point chances overall, which is a recipe for disaster when attempting to take down a ranked player.

Gauff only had 18 unforced errors as well, so she didn't give Jeanjean many opportunities to build the kind of momentum necessary to spark an upset.

Williams isn't the only aging former U.S. Open champion who's looking to roll back the clock and make one more deep run in Flushing Meadows. Andy Murray upset No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets. It was a match to forget for Cerundolo, who piled up 50 unforced errors and dropped serve in eight games.

It was the same story for Simona Halep in Monday's biggest upset.

After losing the first set 2-6 to dig herself into a hole, the seventh-seeded Halep appeared to right the ship after shutting out Daria Snigur in the second frame.

Then the two-time Grand Slam champion lost serve in the opening game of the third set. Another break for Snigur in the fifth game allowed her to jump ahead 4-1. A break for Halep to claw back to 3-5 wasn't enough.

Halep managed to win more points (76) than Snigur (70) but couldn't overcome her 30 unforced errors and the 15 break points she allowed Snigur to have.