Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."

He added that the fourth-rounder "was a sleeper in May, but you should be wide awake on him now."

One of the questions in Green Bay has been who would fill the vacuum left by Adams' trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Doubs has certainly emerged as a contender. While Allen Lazard feels like to be the team's top option and Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb will provide Rodgers with some veteran options, the young duo of Doubs and Christian Watkins will get their chance to make an impression.

Doubs, to his credit, is already making a good one:

Rookie wideouts are extremely hit-or-miss in fantasy football, so hoping for Doubs to be anything more than a WR4 or WR5 is extremely optimistic. But he's a player you shouldn't be sleeping on at this point, either.