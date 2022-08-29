Fantasy Alert: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Loves' JuJu Smith-Schuster, Says Peter King

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

One of the major questions heading into the 2022 season for the Kansas City Chiefs is how they will replace the production from star wideout Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

JuJu Smith-Schuster may not do so all on his own, but according to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, he's a wideout that fantasy football players should have firmly on their radars.

"I wrote a couple of weeks ago Smith-Schuster won’t be in the slot exclusively for KC, and he's been revitalized because he thought he was typecast as a slot guy only with the Pittsburgh Steelers," King noted. "He loves Patrick Mahomes, and the feeling is mutual."

While that may not make Smith-Schuster WR1 material, it's worth pointing out that 25-year-old is only four years removed from posting 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. That's elite production, and while he hasn't come close to replicating it since, he also hasn't played with a quarterback as talented as Mahomes.

That the pair is clearly establishing chemistry is good news for fantasy players, right in time for draft season.