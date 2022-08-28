Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

3 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When drafting a fantasy football team, it's always important to consider value. Never take a player too early. Try to find players who fall through the cracks and are still on the board later than they should be.

If you keep that in mind, you should be set up for a successful fantasy draft. And it's easiest to follow that strategy if you have constructed your own personal tier lists.

Fantasy managers should go into a draft with tiers for the four key positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end). By doing this, it will be easier to track the players who are still available in terms of how highly you value them.

Running out of Tier 3 wide receivers but there is still plenty of Tier 4 running backs on the board? Maybe you should take a WR at that point, then wait for your pick to come around to get one of those RBs, assuming you think one of them can make it back to you.

Everybody values players differently. So do tons of research, perhaps find some tiers to use as guidelines and then make modifications based on your own preferences. If you have a gut feeling that somebody is going to underperform, don't just draft them because analysts are telling you to. Find somebody else in the same range who you feel better about.

In terms of which positions to target first, it's always best to stack up on running backs and wide receivers over the first few rounds. You can find start-worthy quarterbacks and tight ends deep into the draft this year, so if managers are reaching for the top few tiers at those positions, don't feel pressured into taking players at those spots, too.

If that happens, keep building a strong core with strong RBs and WRs. That will set you up for success, especially if you don't feel you're reaching for any player at any point.

In the late rounds, make sure to stay invested in the draft and target sleepers who you could see actually filling a role later in the season. Maybe it's a rookie who won't get immediate playing time or a breakout candidate who you feel is getting undervalued.

By drafting those types of players late, you'll be building depth that will be hugely important in the weeks and months to come. Don't be the manager whose interest wanes as the draft goes on. That will pay dividends when your roster suffers a major setback such as an injury, which is highly likely to happen at some point.