Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

AP Photo/John Locher

The New England Patriots have been given the benefit of the doubt for so long that everyone just assumes they'll turn it around with Bill Belichick leading the way.

The dynasty is done. Tom Brady is gone. The organization is a shell of itself, particularly on offense.

Of course, the team was going to take a step back after losing one of the game's best offensive play-callers. The idea of taking a defensive-minded coach in Matt Patricia and longtime special teams assistant in Joe Judge and expecting them to replace Josh McDaniels, who left his post at offensive coordinator to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, reeks of hubris.

Granted, preseason play isn't the time to get hysterical about a team not performing well. Obviously, coaching staffs aren't rolling out their entire scheme for regular-season opponents to pick apart. Yet a lot of signs are pointing toward a difficult year for the Patriots offense, starting with quarterback Mac Jones.

As Sharp Football's Warren Sharp noted, Jones posted a negative-0.33 EPA and a 35 percent success rate during his two preseason appearances. The second-year quarterback isn't pushing the ball down the field or getting it into a position for his receivers to create after the catch, with 3.3 air yards of completion on average and 3.0 yards after catch on average.

Jones outperformed all other rookie quarterbacks last season and even earned a Pro Bowl nod. But he's not seeing the field particularly well, and he's clearly frustrated. He can only do so much, though.

"The thing with Mac Jones is that he's going to be the same player," an NFC personnel executive told Heavy's Matt Lombardo. "He's the same guy he was last year, and he'll be the same guy 10 years from now."

The new offensive scheme is a work in progress, the wide receivers remain unsettled and the offensive line is a growing concern.

“We need to have some better fundamental execution … this is going to happen, unfortunately, in this league," center David Andrews told reporters after Friday's 23-6 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. "You have to flush it and move on.”

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, both offensive tackle spots are an issue. On top of the unit learning to be a heavier zone-blocking group in a new system, Isaiah Wynn has been the subject of trade talk, and Trent Brown's pass protection hasn't been up to snuff throughout training camp.

Maybe the Patriots have something up their sleeve for the regular season, or Belichick could galvanize his team as the weeks progress. Whatever the case may be, New England hasn't helped itself during the preseason and looks like the third-best squad in the AFC East.