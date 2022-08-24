Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Honors 'Legend' Len Dawson After Former QB's Death at Age 87

James Flores/Getty Images

From one Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to another, Patrick Mahomes honored Len Dawson via Twitter on Wednesday:

Dawson died at age 87 after entering hospice care this month. His family announced the news in a statement to KMBC (via ESPN):

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home."

The Hall of Fame quarterback spent 14 of his 19-year professional career with the Chiefs, including the franchise's first year in Kansas City in 1963. He led the squad to a win at Super Bowl IV, the team's only Super Bowl victory until Mahomes brought the city glory again after the 2019 season.

