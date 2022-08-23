Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes

AP Photo/Morry Gash

For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play.

Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.

"I've been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I never seen them carry they self like Aaron Rodgers," Watkins told Packers analyst Larry McCarren (h/t independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman).

To be fair to everyone involved, Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who is a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler and one-time champion. The 38-year-old hasn't lost a step, winning the past two MVP awards.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is just 26, though he already has as many titles as Rodgers, to go along with an MVP himself and four Pro Bowl berths.

One would expect that the younger Mahomes would still have some catching up to do with Rodgers, given that he's been in the NFL for a much shorter period. But it's hard to imagine the gulf between the two is all that wide, given the immense success Mahomes has already had, even if Watkins is giving Rodgers the edge.