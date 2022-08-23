49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo's Future: 'I Think Any Scenario Is Possible'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The trade market for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been quiet for a while now, and there's a chance his time in the Bay Area doesn't end anytime soon.

When asked Tuesday if Garoppolo could still be on the team at the start of the regular season, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan responded, "I think any scenario is possible," per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons.

The 49ers are ready to move on from Garoppolo after committing to second-year quarterback Trey Lance as their starter for the 2022 season. However, there aren't many teams around the league searching for a quarterback less than three weeks away from the start of the regular season.

The Cleveland Browns were speculated to have interest in Garoppolo after Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the year. But Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto reported the Browns have "no interest" in trading for Garoppolo unless veteran backup Jacoby Brissett gets injured.

Amid a lack of momentum in trade discussions, Garoppolo reportedly isn't even attending team meetings. Still, Shanahan said the 30-year-old has maintained communication with the 49ers.

"I communicate with Jimmy all the time," Shanahan said in his press conference. "He looks the same as he always has. He always throws it really good. So, he looks the exact same."

49ers CEO Jed York said last week on The TK Show (h/t Pro Football Talk) the team would be "happy to keep" Garoppolo on the roster for the 2022 season, but a $27 million cap hit seems like a steep price for a backup quarterback. It can be expected that Garoppolo will be with a new team once San Francisco finds the right deal.