    Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Bucs RB Rachaad White 'Has Impressed', to 'Get Decent' Touches

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2022

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Leonard Fournette is the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thus is the option fantasy football players will be most focused on at drafts.

    But The Athletic's Greg Auman believes rookie running back Rachaad White has the potential to be an excellent sleeper, writing: "His ADP is still down around 160 or so, and if he's a solid No. 2 running back in this offense, he'll get decent carries and catches. He has impressed in preseason."

    He isn't the only one impressed by White thus far:

    Scott Smith @ScottSBucs

    Rookie RB Rachaad White continues to look like a natural pass-catcher. He was targeted on consecutive plays in this team drill and had nice gains on both. On the first he caught it near the SL and quickly spun around a defender and got upfield.

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    Rachaad White getting snaps before Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a positive development for him

    Alex Caruso @AlexCaruso

    Rachaad White was the highest PFF graded receiving RB in the class<br><br>And was 1st in missed tackles forced as a receiver<br><br>He also has Top 2% athleticism at his position all time<br><br>Don't forget Bucs starting RB Leonard Fournette has missed 3+ games in 4 of his 5 seasons.

    Jacob Gibbs @jagibbs_23

    Preseason avoided tackle rate rookie leaders:<br><br>89% — Jaylen Warren<br>46% — Rachaad White<br>43% — James Cook<br>40% — Dameon Pierce, Malik Willis, Trestan Ebner<br>39% — Hassan Haskins<br>33% — Tyler Allgeier, Jerome Ford<br>25% — TDP<br>22% — Breece Hall<br>16% — Isiah Pacheco<br>15% — Isaiah Spiller

    In the age of backfield-by-committee, it's never a bad idea to take a flier on a team's No. 2 option. And the Bucs used a third-round pick to add him, so they clearly believe in the talent.

    White rushed for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns for Arizona State last year, but just as importantly caught 43 passes for 456 yards and a score. That means he could offer an impact in both aspects of the offense and might end up being one of the more valuable handcuffs to roster.

    Make sure you've flagged White as a potential sleeper, in other words.

