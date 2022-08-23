Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Bucs RB Rachaad White 'Has Impressed', to 'Get Decent' Touches

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette is the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thus is the option fantasy football players will be most focused on at drafts.

But The Athletic's Greg Auman believes rookie running back Rachaad White has the potential to be an excellent sleeper, writing: "His ADP is still down around 160 or so, and if he's a solid No. 2 running back in this offense, he'll get decent carries and catches. He has impressed in preseason."

He isn't the only one impressed by White thus far:

In the age of backfield-by-committee, it's never a bad idea to take a flier on a team's No. 2 option. And the Bucs used a third-round pick to add him, so they clearly believe in the talent.

White rushed for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns for Arizona State last year, but just as importantly caught 43 passes for 456 yards and a score. That means he could offer an impact in both aspects of the offense and might end up being one of the more valuable handcuffs to roster.

Make sure you've flagged White as a potential sleeper, in other words.