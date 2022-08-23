Saquon Barkley 'Shaping Up for a Major Bounce-Back Season,' Says Giants Insider

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After multiple disappointing seasons, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley could return to his star level in 2022.

"This is shaping up for a major bounce-back season for Barkley," Dan Duggan of The Athletic wrote.

Duggan argued Barkley is finally healthy and "looks very much like the player" he was during his outstanding rookie season.

The 2018 No. 2 overall pick was a fantasy star early in his career, leading the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie while adding 15 touchdowns. He missed 21 games because of injury over the next three years, and he appeared a step slow last season.

In 13 games, Barkley totaled just 856 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. It was clear he still wasn't completely over the torn ACL that cost him almost all of 2020.

The running back has reportedly looked better in 2022, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan calling him "explosive."

With an expected heavy workload on an offense lacking proven playmakers, Barkley could return to RB1 status.