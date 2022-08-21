Report: Tom Brady to Return to Bucs Monday After Being Away for Personal Matter

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to return to the team Monday after leaving training camp for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Brady would make his return soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Brady would return "very shortly."

Brady has been away from the team for each of their first two preseason games.

Bowles told reporters Friday he wasn't concerned about the situation.

"Do I look worried?" he said. "I'm not worried, so I don't know why anyone else would be worried. I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I've consistently said it would be sometime after the Tennessee Titans game (on Saturday)."

That was slightly different messaging than Thursday, when Bowles told reporters there was "no definitive date for me. We'll think on it. We'll keep in touch and find out."

Bowles added the team wasn't releasing details about Brady's potential return because it was possible that something might arise that would delay it. Given all of the current speculation about his absence, Bowles didn't want to fan the flames any further.

Regardless of when Brady returns, he'll be coming back to a patchwork offensive line dealing with a number of injuries:

That will be a concern for the 45-year-old, who has continued to play at a high level but certainly doesn't have the mobility to deal with a consistently collapsed pocket.

Last season, Brady had one of the best statistical seasons of his long and illustrious career, throwing for a career-high 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 67.56 percent of his passes.

He'll yet again have a dangerous suite of weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Leonard Fournette, though longtime running mate Rob Gronkowski retired in the offseason.

Given that Brady has plenty of experience with the majority of that group—and given his pedigree in general—missing a few weeks in training camp shouldn't have much impact on the offensive execution come the regular season.

And despite the wild speculation about why he's missed time, it appears his hiatus is coming to an end.