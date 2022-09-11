Dodgers Become 1st Team to Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Spot With Win vs. Padres

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play postseason baseball for the 10th consecutive year after clinching a playoff berth with Sunday's 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers have become the standard by which all other teams in Major League Baseball are measured. They have posted winning records every year since 2011 and are on the verge of their fourth season with at least 100 wins in the past six years.

During this run of success, the Dodgers have won a World Series title (2020) and played in the Fall Classic three times since 2017.

The Dodgers, along with the Houston Astros, have been the best at combining big spending and player development to keep their roster operating at a high level over the past five years.

Even when Los Angeles has allowed key players to leave via free agency (Corey Seager, AJ Pollock), the team has had someone on the roster ready to step in (Trea Turner, Chris Taylor).

The front office also stayed aggressive last offseason by signing Freddie Freeman away from the Atlanta Braves.

It's a testament to how much depth the Dodgers have built that they are on the way toward leading MLB in wins yet again, despite numerous injuries to their pitching staff. The fifth starter spot has been in a state of flux virtually all year.

Clayton Kershaw has had two extended stints on the injured list that have limited him to 96.1 innings. Walker Buehler only made 12 starts before being shut down in June with a flexor strain in his right forearm. The 28-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the year in August to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Despite not having those two stalwarts at the top of their rotation, the Dodgers still have the best starting staff in MLB because Tyler Anderson, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin all have sub-3.00 ERAs.

By the way, the offense is really good, too. They lead MLB in FanGraphs' offensive value by a significant margin over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals (152.5 to 104.0). They rank first in on-base percentage (.337) and slugging percentage (.452).

While it remains to be seen if the Dodgers can turn another dominant regular season into playoff success, there's no question they have been the best team in baseball up to this point and should be thought of as the favorite to win the World Series heading into October.