    Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits vs. Braves With Back Injury

    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning with back spasms.

    The Mets say Taijuan Walker exited tonight’s game with back spasms.

    He was the second straight Mets starter to leave a game early, after Carlos Carrasco left two innings into Monday's contest with an oblique injury that landed him on the 15-day Injured List.

