Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits vs. Braves With Back Injury

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning with back spasms.

He was the second straight Mets starter to leave a game early, after Carlos Carrasco left two innings into Monday's contest with an oblique injury that landed him on the 15-day Injured List.

