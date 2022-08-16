Packers' Aaron Rodgers Laments Young WRs' Inconsistencies: 'Got to Get Better'

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders and have chosen to go with a younger group at the position in the aftermath.

And those players aren't getting up to speed fast enough for two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," he told reporters on Tuesday. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers wasn't frustrated with the veteran trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb or Sammy Watkins.

More than likely, it was more directed toward players like fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs—who dropped a pass during Tuesday's practice against the New Orleans Saints defense that Rodgers described as his best throw of the day—and second-year wideout Amari Rodgers.

Second-round pick Christian Watson has yet to participate in 11-on-11 practices as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

"We're going to play our best guys when the season starts," Rodgers noted. "And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It's the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most. A lot of it is just the simple responsibility in the offense. Way before body positioning and movement and throw, and all that stuff, are you in the right spot at the right time? Are you running the right route?"

"You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there," he added. "It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There's going to be physical mistakes, like we've talked about, but if you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."

There's no doubt that receiver is a major question mark heading into the 2022 season with Adams now in Sin City. Lazard will presumably be the team's top option, though his best season (40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021) doesn't exactly scream "superstar."



Cobb and Watkins, meanwhile, bring plenty of experience to the table, though neither is a showstopper at this point. That has put a lot of pressure heading into the season on players like Watson, Doubs and Amari Rodgers to emerge as a legitimate threat.

At the moment, it appears Aaron Rodgers has limited confidence in that young group.