Saints' Michael Thomas 'Going to Be Ready to Go' for Week 1, Dennis Allen Says

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The New Orleans Saints are banking on having wideout Michael Thomas for the start of the regular season.

"When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and we're excited about that," head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.