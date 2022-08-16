College Football's Best Returning Players for 2022

0 of 7

Deuce Vaughn | Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whenever your favorite college football team isn't playing, tracking down the best players in the nation can be the best way to spend a Saturday.

Perhaps the early window features your program. After that, you could use the mid-afternoon window to watch Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, the prime-time slot to see Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and late-night hours to follow USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Progression happens at different speeds. There are a number of players outside of this list who will dominate in 2022, and they'll be rewarded with a spot on year-end pieces of this nature.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, though, these standouts are among the most proven contributors in the country. As a result, true freshmen are not included.