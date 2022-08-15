Liz Cambage Stepping Away from WNBA 'For the Time Being' After Exit from Sparks

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Liz Cambage announced in an Instagram post Monday that she will step away from the WNBA "for the time being" after leaving the Los Angeles Sparks.

She wrote:

"Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I'm honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did. I'm sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note. I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I'll miss rocking the purple and gold, I'll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with."

On July 26, Cambage terminated her deal with the Los Angeles Sparks.

"It is with support that we share Liz Cambage's decision to terminate her contract with the organization," Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement. "We want what's best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth."

After her departure, however, the team went 1-8 and was eliminated from postseason consideration. On the court, her loss was a big one—the four-time All-Star was averaging 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game across 25 contests.

But there were reports that within the locker room, Cambage's fit in Los Angeles was far rockier.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported before her Sparks departure that during film sessions, "sources say it was customary for Cambage to call out teammates, accusing them of looking her off and not targeting her. Teammates would counter that she's not sealing in the post and seldom gets back on defense when a turnover occurs. It was a conundrum that went unresolved."

After a blowout loss to the Las Vegas Aces on July 23, Haynes reported that Cambage stormed out of the locker room, telling teammates: "I can't do this anymore. Best of luck to you guys."

The 30-year-old has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the WNBA, skipping the 2012, 2014 to 2017, and 2020 seasons to play professionally overseas and for the Australian national team.

It's unclear if her cameo with the Sparks will be her final stint in the league.