QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games.

But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team.

"We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

The Texans no longer have the Deshaun Watson situation hanging over their heads and have a new head coach in Lovie Smith. They had a solid draft, adding players like cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green, safety Jalen Pitre and wide receiver John Metchie III.

It's hard to see the Texans going from four wins to playoff contention, but if Mills takes another step forward—he threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 66.8 completion percentage in 13 games (11 starts)—the Texans should be a scrappy bunch.