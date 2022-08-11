Video: Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. Recreate Iconic 'Field of Dreams' Scene Before Cubs-Reds

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

MLB held its Field of Dreams Game in Iowa on Thursday, with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds participating in the contest.

But before the game, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., emerged from the cornfield and played catch in center field, recreating the scene from the movie that inspired the game.

The moment referenced the iconic scene where Kevin Costner's character, Ray, has a catch with his dead father, who at one point asks him, "Is this heaven?"

"It's Iowa," Ray responds.

It was particularly cool seeing the Griffeys—the only father-and-son duo to ever play together on the same team in MLB history—acting out the scene from the movie.