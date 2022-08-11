Fantasy Football 2022: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

0 of 4

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are going to be compared to each other for the rest of their careers.

The young quarterbacks in the AFC faced each other four times in the last three seasons. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs have a 3-1 head-to-head record over the Allen-led Buffalo Bills.

Allen appears to have an edge over his AFC counterpart going into the 2022 NFL season because of the players around him inside the Buffalo offense.

The presence of all that talent makes Allen the most coveted fantasy football quarterback as the majority of drafts begin to take place.

Mahomes lost his top target in Tyreek Hill and he is working on developing chemistry with a few new players in training camp. Mahomes is still expected to have a successful season, but he doesn't have Stefon Diggs going up against opposing cornerbacks.

Allen and Mahomes should garner most of the fantasy football attention at quarterback, but there are a few others to keep an eye on if you like to draft quarterbacks early.

Justin Herbert could make a case to be the No. 2 fantasy signal-caller, while Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow should be among the second tier of quarterbacks chosen in fantasy drafts.