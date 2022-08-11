X

    Report: Chargers Co-Owner Dea Spanos Berberian Drops Demand Brother Dean Sell Team

    Doric SamAugust 11, 2022

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    It appears that the Los Angeles Chargers franchise will remain in the Spanos family for the foreseeable future.

    According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Dea Spanos Berberian, co-owner of the Chargers and sister of controlling owner Dean Spanos, is no longer trying to force a complete sale of the team.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.