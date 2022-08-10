UFC's Uriah Hall Announces Retirement from MMA; Beat Anderson Silva in 2020

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport on Instagram:

"It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life."

The 38-year-old had an 18-11 career record in MMA with 14 wins by knockout. He was ranked 12th in the middleweight division after his July 2 loss to Andre Muniz.

His last bout came nearly a year after his previous match against Sean Strickland, which he lost in a five-round battle that ended by decision.

Hall put forth an impressive resume prior to his recent slide, including a 2020 knockout win over Anderson Silva that represented the final fight in the legend's UFC career.

The Jamaican fighter also has a TKO victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in 2021, as well as wins over contenders like Thiago Santos and Gegard Mousasi. He earned two Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC Fight Nights, one after beating Mousasi and another after a win over Krzysztof Jotko.

Hall first came to prominence on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, reaching the finals before losing to Kelvin Gastelum in the 2013 finale.

Even without getting a title shot, Hall completes an impressive UFC career.