2022 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Rank Entering Preseason?

0 of 32

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Are you ready for some football?

OK, so it's mostly going to be bad football. And the starters for most teams will play a series or two at most. But starting Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium, the 2022 NFL preseason will get underway in earnest.

For some teams, it's an opportunity to tighten things up ahead of Week 1. But for many, there are position battles to resolve and depth charts to sort out.

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will both get one step closer to determining their starting quarterback for in Week 1. The Atlanta Falcons will do the same Friday against the Detroit Lions. And this weekend will mark the first NFL game action for most of this year's incoming rookie class.

As we move one step closer to teams whittling their rosters down to 53 players and preparing for games that count, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Maurice Moton, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered again to sort through the league and rank every team from worst to first.

The bookends may not shock many folks, but there's a surprise or two in between.