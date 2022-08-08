NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Looking to Deal Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly looking to clear their logjam at receiver.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Dolphins have already spoken to teams about trading Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams.

Miami rebuilt the receiving corps this offseason around 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, acquiring All-Pro Tyreek Hill and veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. while drafting Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round.

Even with longtime contributors DeVante Parker (trade) and Albert Wilson (free agency) changing teams this offseason, there is still little room for Bowden and Williams on the roster.

Williams is the more established of the two with 56 catches across three NFL seasons. The 25-year-old especially impressed as a rookie in 2019, totaling 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games. He also returned kicks that season.

Injuries have been a major story during his career, however, as he's never played more than eight games in any season. He finished last year with just six catches for 71 yards while ranking fifth among Dolphins receivers with 175 offensive snaps.

Bowden missed all last year with a hamstring injury, although he did show promise as a rookie in 2020 with 28 catches for 211 yards. The former Kentucky star played quarterback, running back, receiver and returner at different times during his college career, showcasing the athleticism that gives him plenty of upside.

The lack of game production still remains a concern, as does the fact the Las Vegas Raiders traded him just months after drafting him in the third round.

It likely won't take a high draft pick to land either Williams or Bowden, but there could be value for a team looking for depth at receiver.