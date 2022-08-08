Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Bills Interest in Response to Von Miller IG Post

Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Bills Interest in Response to Von Miller IG PostAugust 8, 2022
Odell Beckham Jr. hinted that he might be interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills in an Instagram comment he made under veteran edge-rusher Von Miller's post:
Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills
“What’s the locker next to u loook like 👀!!!??” -<a href="https://twitter.com/obj?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@obj</a> to Von Miller. <br><br>If the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> want Odell Beckham Jr. at some point this season, it’s not going to take much convincing…<br><br>(H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/pjbuffalobills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pjbuffalobills</a>) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/1sapCkAFQ3">pic.twitter.com/1sapCkAFQ3</a>
Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last year's Super Bowl, is a free agent.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.