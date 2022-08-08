7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2022

1 of 7

Set Number: X163910 TK1

2022 Win Projection: 8.5

The Arizona Cardinals avoided a quarterback crisis by inking Kyler Murray to a long-term extension, but this group still isn't in great shape for the upcoming season.

The Cardinals lost their top pass-rusher when Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving them thin on the edge.

J.J. Watt remains on the roster, but the aging star has only participated in 31 games over the last three seasons because of injury, and he missed 10 games during his first season in Arizona last year.

On paper, the team's receiving corps looks stacked, but issues could be on the horizon.

No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games as he serves a PED suspension. The team will have to find a way to integrate offseason trade pickup Marquise Brown into the offense and then likely change his role upon the return of Hopkins.

Arizona also let Christian Kirk go in free agency, leaving the aging A.J. Green and the high-upside but relatively disappointing Rondale Moore as their depth options behind Brown and Hopkins.

Zach Ertz remains Arizona's No. 1 tight end, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and earned a middling 66.9 PFF grade for his work last season.

The Cardinals have made an ugly habit of disappointing down the stretch in the Kliff Kingsbury era.

The head coach oversaw a 10-2 record through Week 13 last year, but the club went just 1-4 to close the regular season before being trounced by the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Arizona started the 2020 campaign with a 5-2 record before the bye week but missed the playoffs after a 3-6 finish. It's a troubling trend for the organization and an issue that Kingsbury has to sort out if the Cardinals want to make a leap.