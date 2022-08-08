5 NFL Stars Who Could Request a Trade Next

0 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There have been a number of trades during the 2022 NFL offseason, and more could be coming in the months ahead.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt recently requested a trade because he's unhappy with his current contract, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Other star players may soon follow suit.

Like Hunt, some stars may not be happy with how extension negotiations are going. Others might prefer to go from a rebuilding team to a contender.

Whatever the case, the following five players—listed in alphabetical order—could soon ask for a change of scenery and a fresh start.