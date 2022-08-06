Panthers HC Won't Decide Between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Before Preseason Game 2

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule insisted Saturday that he doesn't plan on naming a starting quarterback any earlier than after the Aug. 19 preseason game against the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN's David Newton, Rhule said: "I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week. The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are."

Veterans Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are in the midst of a battle for the starting quarterback job, plus rookie third-round pick Matt Corral may also be in the mix.

