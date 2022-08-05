NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams

1 of 9

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Trey Lance wasn't the only quarterback making news as the week wore down. But in Matthew Stafford's case, it was for all the wrong reasons.

After receiving an injection in his throwing elbow over the offseason to help alleviate soreness, Stafford is still experiencing discomfort—and head coach Sean McVay expressed concern about it.

"It's a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," McVay told reporters. "Some of this stuff is things that MLB pitchers deal with, so it is something that we're kind of learning about on the fly with his feedback."

However, McVay said if this were game day, he thinks Stafford could play, and he's hopeful the problem won't hamper him into the regular season:

"Want to try to have him operate in as little pain as possible. I think anytime that you've played as long and are as tough as he is, I don't know if you’re ever truly pain-free, but the goal would be for Sept. 8, and really looking toward 17 games, then hopefully some games after that, if we earn that opportunity. That's kind of the perspective and the big-picture approach that we want to be able to take. I don't know that I would feel as comfortable taking that approach if it wasn't for the experience that he’s accumulated."

Stafford has long been a player who will gut through nagging injuries—only once since 2011 has he failed to play every game in a season. But the fact that this injury doesn't appear to be getting better is a worry for a Rams team that is looking to get back to the Super Bowl.