NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway.
Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
Still, that's one more benchmark crossed. One more signpost passed on the road to SoFi Stadium and the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
However, over a month remains until that Thursday night affair, and training camps are in swing across the league. We're seeing jockeying for roster spots. Depth chart shake-ups. And the one thing no team wants at this time of year—injuries.
We'll kick off Friday's look at training camp buzz across the league in that last category, with an old problem for the aforementioned Rams that won't go away.
Matthew Stafford's Elbow Real Concern for Rams
Trey Lance wasn't the only quarterback making news as the week wore down. But in Matthew Stafford's case, it was for all the wrong reasons.
After receiving an injection in his throwing elbow over the offseason to help alleviate soreness, Stafford is still experiencing discomfort—and head coach Sean McVay expressed concern about it.
"It's a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," McVay told reporters. "Some of this stuff is things that MLB pitchers deal with, so it is something that we're kind of learning about on the fly with his feedback."
However, McVay said if this were game day, he thinks Stafford could play, and he's hopeful the problem won't hamper him into the regular season:
"Want to try to have him operate in as little pain as possible. I think anytime that you've played as long and are as tough as he is, I don't know if you’re ever truly pain-free, but the goal would be for Sept. 8, and really looking toward 17 games, then hopefully some games after that, if we earn that opportunity. That's kind of the perspective and the big-picture approach that we want to be able to take. I don't know that I would feel as comfortable taking that approach if it wasn't for the experience that he’s accumulated."
Stafford has long been a player who will gut through nagging injuries—only once since 2011 has he failed to play every game in a season. But the fact that this injury doesn't appear to be getting better is a worry for a Rams team that is looking to get back to the Super Bowl.
49ers Admit Some Uncertainty About Trey Lance
One of the biggest storylines in training camp across the NFL is the ascension of Trey Lance to the role of starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.
But according to a report Friday, even the Niners aren't sure how that will play out.
As Doug Kyed reported for Pro Football Focus, the 49ers are confident in Lance—but they acknowledge there will be bumps in the road:
"The San Francisco 49ers definitely believe they will eventually be better with Lance as their quarterback. However, short term, they understand that Lance will likely have some growing pains as a rookie. The way that's been expressed to me is that Lance will lack consistency from game to game. ...
"The 49ers believe Lance can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but they're entering this season with a degree of uncertainty about how he'll play."
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told Mike Jones of USA Today that he believes Lance has what it takes to weather those ups and downs.
"We say all the time, 'You don't know if a guy can play in the NFL until he gets his ass kicked,'" Shanahan said. "You want to see how they do, if they can handle it. … So, that was cool to watch him do it—to see that, to get through the whole offseason where he's improved at everything, it's given us the confidence to do this.”
The 49ers came within a game of the Super Bowl last year and have a playoff-caliber roster. With Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the team numbered, the fanbase's response will bear watching if Lance gets off to a slow start.
The Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo
Speaking of Garoppolo, the 30-year-old has been cleared to resume throwing, but you won't see him on the practice field with the 49ers. Shanahan reiterated to reporters Friday that it's a mutual decision between player and team and that there are no hard feelings as Garoppolo prepares for the next chapter:
"We made it the best for both. I mean, if Jimmy wanted to be in every single meeting and wanted to do everything, for sure we would let him. I would guess that isn't what he would want, totally. And when we asked him, that was accurate — he didn't totally want that. So he's just trying to get his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into."
The rumor mill continues to churn regarding Garoppolo's next team. The New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans have all gotten some mention as possible destinations.
However, another team may end up being Garoppolo's destination. As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote, the NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy after being sued by 24 women for sexual assault or misconduct. If the appeal results in a longer ban that wipes out his 2022 season, then the Cleveland Browns may well be the most likely next team for Garoppolo:
"Remember, coach Kevin Stefanski learned the offense he's running in Cleveland from Gary Kubiak, who also happened to be a mentor of Kyle Shanahan's. So, presumably, the transition for Garoppolo coming to Cleveland would be pretty easy, and it'd allow the Browns to compete with a roster the Cleveland brass feels is more than ready to truly contend. Garoppolo, as part of that, would get a great chance to prove who he can be as a quarterback, ahead of looking for a new home in 2023."
The Browns have a playoff-caliber roster and the most salary-cap space in the NFL. If Watson does get suspended for the entire season, Breer may be on to something.
Tom Brady, Mike Evans Out, Chris Godwin In at Buccaneers Practice
It's hardly unusual for a veteran to miss a day of practice. But when that veteran is the league's oldest player and a seven-time Super Bowl champion, people take notice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from practice Friday to attend to a "personal matter." It marked a third straight day without practice for Brady, as Wednesday was a veteran rest day and the team didn't practice Thursday.
However, while Brady wasn't out there, one of his top weapons in the passing game was. Chris Godwin practiced (albeit with a brace on his right knee) for the first time since an ACL tear ended his 2021 season in December.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles preached patience where the 26-year-old Godwin is concerned.
"It's good to see him out there," Bowles said. "We're not getting our hopes up."
Godwin may be a ways off from practicing fully, much less playing in a game. But in Russell Gage and Julio Jones, Tampa has the depth at receiver to be patient.
Once Godwin is back, the wideout corps could be as formidable as any in the NFL.
If, that is, Tampa can keep the group healthy. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans left practice with what Bowles said could be a hamstring injury.
What's Up with RB Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas?
The Hall of Fame Game signifies the beginning of the preseason, but as games go, it's usually a yawner populated by players who won't make the 53-man roster. Starters don't generally get anywhere near the field.
That's why social media (especially the fantasy football community) blew up Thursday night when running back Josh Jacobs (the presumptive starter for Las Vegas) played two series for the Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels did what he could to throw cold water on the notion that Jacobs' role could be in jeopardy while speaking to reporters after the game:
"I always think it's good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason. There's a lot of things that happen when you're getting tackled and hit that you can't simulate in practice. I think all our guys had the ball tonight. I think all our guys either caught it or were handed the ball and had to get tackled. We can't really simulate that or rep that in practice."
The problem is that this isn't the first time the new regime in Vegas has raised eyebrows where Jacobs is concerned. The Raiders have declined Jacobs' fifth-year option for 2023. And brought in Ameer Abdullah in free agency. And drafted Zamir White in the fourth round this year.
Now he has played significant snaps in the most meaningless of games.
Add it all up, and it's getting harder to justify investing real fantasy draft capital in Jacobs this season.
Houston Texans RB Marlon Mack Back to Pre-Injury Form
Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Just ask Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack.
Back in 2020, Mack was in Indianapolis. He was Indy's lead back coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his NFL career. Everything was coming together nicely. But the good times wouldn't last long. That year, the Colts drafted a young back out of Wisconsin named Jonathan Taylor. Then four carries into the season, Mack ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Last year, Mack was a non-factor for the Colts—he carried the ball 28 times and averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. Now he finds himself in Houston, trying to resurrect his career.
Mack told reporters Friday that he's "there again" in terms of his health. As Drew Dougherty of the team website relayed, Mack "feels good and is able to make the cuts he was able to make pre-injury."
If he really is back to 100 percent, that could be good news for both player and team. Last year, the Texans were dead last in rushing, averaging 83.7 yards per game. Their leading rusher was a scatback (Rex Burkhead) on the wrong side of 30. The Texans drafted rookie Dameon Pierce in the fourth round, but Pierce never carried the ball more than 106 times in a season in college.
In both 2018 and 2019, Mack touched the ball more than 200 times and eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage while averaging at least 4.4 yards per carry. He may not be a great back, but when healthy, he's a good one.
And "good" would be a big step forward for the Houston ground game.
Good News and Bad News for Commanders RB Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson's 2022 role with the Washington Commanders has inspired a lot of speculation over the summer. The 24-year-old eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards last year, but the Commanders brought back passing-down back J.D. McKissic and spent a Day 2 pick on Alabama running back Brian Robinson.
For his part, Gibson told reporters he has more confidence than ever entering his third season.
"It's Year 3," he said. "I feel like I got the reps that I needed these past two years. I made the mistakes that I have made, and I learned from them. I just feel confident going there. I'm relaxed out there. I know what I'm doing. So, it feels good. Feels real good."
After being limited by a hamstring issue, Gibson finally made his way into team drills Friday. That's the good news.
The bad news, as ESPN's John Keim tweeted, is that the fumbling issues that have dogged Gibson were on full display.
Last year, Gibson fumbled six times, losing four. No non-quarterback in the league put the ball on the ground more. If that continues, it's a matter of time until we see more of Robinson and less of Gibson.
Bears Headed Toward a Backfield Committee in 2022?
Since the theme of Friday's buzz appears to be raining on the parades of fantasy managers, we might as well check out the dark clouds forming in Chicago.
The weather started getting iffy when supposed No. 1 running back David Montgomery started working on special teams.
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower chalked it up to Montgomery doing whatever it takes to help the team.
"Funny thing about David the other day, he was taking a couple reps on the special teams and his reps were over and he said, 'Hey, can I get on the scout team since my reps are over? Can I get on the scout team and give these guys a look?'" Hightower said. "That just speaks to [general manager] Ryan Poles and [head coach] Matt Eberflus about the culture that these guys are creating."
Montgomery echoed that refrain.
"Wherever they need me, I'm going to be ready to be there," he said. "I've never played special teams before. But I'm always down and excited to learn so I can be better."
However, playing special teams isn't something No. 1 backs are usually asked to do. With Khalil Herbert also seeing first-team reps in the backfield, Chris Emma of 670 The Score in Chicago speculated that the Chicago backfield could be headed for a committee.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Still Sidelined but Getting Better
The Cincinnati Bengals enter 2022 with something that has been in short supply for 20-plus years—optimism and expectations.
Camp got off to a rocky start when quarterback Joe Burrow had to undergo an emergency appendectomy last week. But "Joe Cool" is back at work leading the team.
Well, sort of.
While Burrow remains sidelined as he recovers, he has been on the sidelines at practice and helping lead some team meetings. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters he doesn't expect that not being under center making play calls will adversely affect his young quarterback:
"I don't think that's necessary for him. I think he's been pretty locked in and focused. He's in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he's been plenty engaged and I don't think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that."
Missing out on camp reps isn't ideal, especially since Burrow's playing time in the preseason will land somewhere between "a few snaps" and "enveloped in bubble wrap on the sideline."
But all the Bengals should really worry about is making sure Burrow is completely healthy when the Steelers come to town in Week 1.