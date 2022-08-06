Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries

0 of 7

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself.

But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of players who have had that experience, though we tried to focus on marquee names while including multiple players as possible.

Additionally, the list of rivalries is hand-picked. There are dozens of matchups to potentially feature, but we focused on the five most commonly known professional sports: baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer.