Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and as expected, it was a wild day of wheeling and dealing.

The big deal of the summer—and arguably one of the biggest in MLB history—came early on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive return of young talent.

Other pieces big and small changed hands throughout the day, though the deadline came and went without the Chicago Cubs moving top trade chips Willson Contreras and Ian Happ in perhaps the biggest surprise of the year.



Sifting through everything that went down in the hours leadig up to the deadline is no small task. It will be years before we can declare a definitive winner and loser in each of this year's deadline deals, but there are some general conclusions that can be drawn.

Did contenders address their glaring needs? Did selling teams maximize their trade chips? Do individual players find themselves in a considerably better or worse situation?

Here, we've highlighted the biggest winners and losers in the aftermath of the 2022 MLB trade deadline that featured 18 former All-Stars getting traded.