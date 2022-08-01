49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel Contract Incentives for Use as RB Revealed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel's three-year, $73.5 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money but also contains some solid incentives should the team continue to utilize him as a running back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the details:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.