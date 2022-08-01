X

    49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel Contract Incentives for Use as RB Revealed

    Deebo Samuel's three-year, $73.5 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money but also contains some solid incentives should the team continue to utilize him as a running back.

    Deebo Samuel will receive $650,000 per year for each year he has 380 or more rushing yards.<br><br>Samuel also will earn $150,000 if he scores three rushing TDs in any one year.<br><br>He maxes out at $650,000 per year and 1.95 million over the life of his new contract.

