Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan to Co-Host 2022 Country Music Awards

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL legend Peyton Manning is returning to the stage to co-host the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9.

Manning, who hosted the ESPYs in 2017, will be alongside last year's solo host of the CMAs, country music star Luke Bryan.

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate," Bryan said, per TMZ Sports. "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

"I am such a huge fan of country music," Manning said, "so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

Manning joked on Instagram that he got tabbed as co-host because of his singing abilities.

"My @cma Awards audition tape must have been a hit!" he wrote in the caption of a video of him singing with Bryan.

The 2022 CMAs will be held in Nashville, a familiar area for the former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback.