MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline

1 of 10

Tarik Skubal (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

30. Washington Nationals (36-69)



Previous Rank: 30



The worst team in baseball traded its two best players to the San Diego Padres when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were shipped out in a massive blockbuster deal. A wealth of young talent joined the organization in the process, but they won't reap the rewards of that for years, and the final two months will be brutal.



29. Detroit Tigers (42-63)



Previous Rank: 28



A dark horse to contend when the season began, the Tigers instead found themselves in the all-too-familiar position of seller. They briefly entertained the idea of moving promising young starter Tarik Skubal—a head-scratching decision, to say the least—before backtracking when he left his Monday start with arm fatigue. They did end up moving outfielder Robbie Grossman and reliever Michael Fulmer.



28. Cincinnati Reds (42-61)

Previous Rank: 22

After trading away Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, the Reds will be leaning heavily on their young arms to chew through innings down the stretch. They also shipped out Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham, who have accounted for 31 of the team's 98 home runs this season, taking a major bite out of an already below-average offense. The NL Central cellar awaits.



27. Kansas City Royals (41-63)



Previous Rank: 25



The Royals shipped out rental outfielder Andrew Benintendi last week, then parted with longtime star Whit Merrifield at the deadline buzzer. However, they held onto their entire pitching staff with Zack Greinke, Brad Keller, Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont all looking like potential trade chips leading up to the deadline. The final two months will be all about their young up-and-comers gaining valuable experience.



26. Oakland Athletics (39-66)

Previous Rank: 29

After their offseason fire sale, it was a relatively quiet deadline for the Athletics aside from the blockbuster deal that sent Frankie Montas to the New York Yankees. They held onto controllable starter Paul Blackburn and outfielder Ramon Laureano, and now they'll look to build off a solid 7-3 finish to July.

