MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade DeadlineAugust 3, 2022
It's time for the first updated MLB power rankings since a busy 2022 trade deadline has come and gone.
Along with the usual shuffling based on last week's performance, this week's rankings will also take into account what teams did at the deadline. If a team sold aggressively, it took a nose dive, while contenders who plugged holes on their roster with impact additions were given an additional boost.
However, on-field performance is still the driving force behind a team's ranking.
If a team is winning, it will climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process, and things will continue to change.
Note: Statistics and analysis reflect action through Monday's games. Records include Tuesday's results.
Nos. 30-26
30. Washington Nationals (36-69)
Previous Rank: 30
The worst team in baseball traded its two best players to the San Diego Padres when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were shipped out in a massive blockbuster deal. A wealth of young talent joined the organization in the process, but they won't reap the rewards of that for years, and the final two months will be brutal.
29. Detroit Tigers (42-63)
Previous Rank: 28
A dark horse to contend when the season began, the Tigers instead found themselves in the all-too-familiar position of seller. They briefly entertained the idea of moving promising young starter Tarik Skubal—a head-scratching decision, to say the least—before backtracking when he left his Monday start with arm fatigue. They did end up moving outfielder Robbie Grossman and reliever Michael Fulmer.
28. Cincinnati Reds (42-61)
Previous Rank: 22
After trading away Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, the Reds will be leaning heavily on their young arms to chew through innings down the stretch. They also shipped out Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham, who have accounted for 31 of the team's 98 home runs this season, taking a major bite out of an already below-average offense. The NL Central cellar awaits.
27. Kansas City Royals (41-63)
Previous Rank: 25
The Royals shipped out rental outfielder Andrew Benintendi last week, then parted with longtime star Whit Merrifield at the deadline buzzer. However, they held onto their entire pitching staff with Zack Greinke, Brad Keller, Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont all looking like potential trade chips leading up to the deadline. The final two months will be all about their young up-and-comers gaining valuable experience.
26. Oakland Athletics (39-66)
Previous Rank: 29
After their offseason fire sale, it was a relatively quiet deadline for the Athletics aside from the blockbuster deal that sent Frankie Montas to the New York Yankees. They held onto controllable starter Paul Blackburn and outfielder Ramon Laureano, and now they'll look to build off a solid 7-3 finish to July.
Nos. 25-21
25. Chicago Cubs (41-61)
Previous Rank: 26
In perhaps the biggest shocker of the deadline, the Cubs held onto Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. It's quite the head-scratcher, but it does improve their outlook over the final two months of the season relative to how they were expected to look when August arrived. They did move relievers David Robertson, Mychal Givens, Scott Effross and Chris Martin, leaving Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes and a lot of question marks in the bullpen.
24. Los Angeles Angels (44-59)
Previous Rank: 27
The Angels may have found their catcher of the future when they sent outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Logan O'Hoppe (No. 71 in B/R 100), who has an .877 OPS with 15 home runs in 74 games at Double-A. They also unloaded free-agent-to-be Noah Syndergaard in a separate deal with the Phillies, and it will be back to the drawing board with building the starting rotation during the offseason.
23. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-62)
Previous Rank: 24
With the Reds selling aggressively and the Cubs gutting their bullpen, the Pirates are suddenly in a prime position to finish third in the NL Central standings. They did flip rental starter Jose Quintana, so there's a hole to fill in the starting rotation, but the exciting young core of Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz should make them fun to watch down the stretch.
22. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-57)
Previous Rank: 23
It was a quiet deadline for the D-backs as their only move was flipping right-hander Luke Weaver to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for infielder Emmanuel Rivera. Holding onto starters Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Madison Bumgarner gives the front office a solid trio to build around in the rotation, while the lineup has some exciting young pieces in place and another knocking on the door in outfielder Corbin Carroll.
21. Colorado Rockies (46-60)
Previous Rank: 21
Sitting double-digit games below .500, the Rockies decided to hold onto rental starter Chad Kuhl and All-Star first baseman C.J. Cron. And rather than selling high on 37-year-old closer Daniel Bard, they signed him to a two-year, $19 million extension. Is there a more directionless team in professional sports?
Nos. 20-16
20. Texas Rangers (46-57)
Previous Rank: 20
As expected, the Rangers held onto their biggest trade chips at the deadline as they continued to focus on pushing toward contention. They did flip reliever Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for utility man Mark Mathias and a quality pitching prospect in hard-throwing lefty Antonie Kelly (3.86 ERA, 119 K, 91.0 IP at High-A). Can they make a run at a winning record down the stretch?
19. Miami Marlins (47-57)
Previous Rank: 19
Jon Heyman of the New York Post tweeted on July 26 that the Marlins were willing to listen to trade offers for anyone not named Sandy Alcantara. There were plenty of rumors surrounding right-hander Pablo Lopez, but they settled for flipping relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for prospect Jordan Groshans. The need for offensive firepower remains, so expect them to be busy during the offseason.
18. Boston Red Sox (53-52)
Previous Rank: 18
It's hard to know what to make of the Red Sox trade deadline strategy. They traded away Christian Vazquez and Jake Diekman but held onto their two best trade chips in J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi. Boston also added Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer and Reese McGuire. They could still sneak into a wild-card spot, or their summer spiral could continue.
17. Baltimore Orioles (53-51)
Previous Rank: 17
Despite a 16-9 record in July that vaulted them into the AL wild-card race, the Orioles opted to sell at the deadline, sending free-agent-to-be Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros and selling high on All-Star closer Jorge Lopez. It doesn't send the best message to a young clubhouse or the fan base of baseball's biggest surprise of the 2022 season, but a winning record is still within reach.
16. San Francisco Giants (51-53)
Previous Rank: 16
The Giants stopped short of a full-on selling, holding onto Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson while flipping Darin Ruf to the New York Mets for J.D. Davis and prospects. They also sold off backup catcher Curt Casali and rehabbing pitchers Matt Boyd and Trevor Rosenthal. Don't be surprised if the front office tries to hammer out an extension with Rodon before he has a chance to opt out of the second season of his two-year, $44 million deal.
Nos. 15-11
15. Chicago White Sox (52-51)
Previous Rank: 14
The White Sox front office decided against making any major additions to a good-not-great roster currently sitting in third place in the AL Central standings. Left-hander Jake Diekman is a useful addition to the bullpen, but he doesn't exactly move the needle. With their next 12 games against the Royals, Rangers and Tigers, the next few weeks might be their best opportunity to make a push.
14. Cleveland Guardians (53-50)
Previous Rank: 15
Despite some rumblings that Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale might be shopped at the deadline, the Guardians opted against making any major moves, settling for a swap of catcher Sandy Leon for reliever Ian Hamilton with the division-rival Minnesota Twins. Can they ride their pitching staff to a postseason berth?
13. Tampa Bay Rays (54-49)
Previous Rank: 9
The Rays have always valued defense more than most teams, and they found a suitable replacement for injured center fielder Kevin Kiermaier when they acquired Jose Siri from the Houston Astros in a three-team deal. That move came at the expense of fan-favorite Brett Phillips, but it does stand as an upgrade. They have been playing roughly .500 ball since June 1 and need to find a way to build some momentum for the stretch run.
12. St. Louis Cardinals (55-48)
Previous Rank: 12
Linked to Juan Soto, Frankie Montas and several other big names in the days leading up to the deadline, the Cardinals settled for adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana to their starting rotation, sending Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees in the Montgomery deal. The biggest need on the roster was addressed, but they didn't make the splash many were expecting to sprint ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race.
11. Minnesota Twins (54-49)
Previous Rank: 11
With the White Sox and Guardians both more or less standing pat, the Twins now look like the clear favorites in what has been a wide-open AL Central race all season. They added starter Tyler Mahle and relievers Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez to the pitching staff, upgrading a group that ranks 19th in the majors with a 4.02 ERA and solidifying their roster for the playoff push.
Nos. 10-6
10. Milwaukee Brewers (57-46)
Previous Rank: 8
The Brewers pulled off one of the boldest moves of the deadline when they flipped All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two solid prospects. It's easier to take that risk when Devin Williams is also an option in the late innings, but it's a sideways move at best as far as their 2022 outlook is concerned. Luckily, the St. Louis Cardinals did not make a major splash.
9. Philadelphia Phillies (55-48)
Previous Rank: 13
The Phillies added Noah Syndergaard to their starting rotation, David Robertson to the back of the bullpen and Brandon Marsh in center field, addressing three major needs as they look to secure a postseason berth. They might still be the third-best team in the NL East, but they look like a bona fide wild-card contender.
8. Seattle Mariners (56-49)
Previous Rank: 10
It cost top prospects Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, but the Mariners added Luis Castillo to a starting rotation that already included the trio of Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales, giving them a formidable foursome for a potential postseason run. They also made some solid under-the-radar moves on Tuesday, adding Jake Lamb and Curt Casali to shore up their bench and taking a flier on rehabbing left-hander Matt Boyd.
7. Atlanta Braves (63-41)
Previous Rank: 5
The Braves turned Will Smith, Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson into Raisel Iglesias and Jake Odorizzi on the pitching side of things, while they added some needed outfield depth by acquiring Robbie Grossman in a deal with the Detroit Tigers. It would have been nice to find a better second base stopgap than Orlando Arcia and under-the-radar pickup Ehire Adrianza, but they improved their roster nonetheless.
6. Toronto Blue Jays (58-45)
Previous Rank: 6
The Blue Jays didn't make a major splash, but they did add some useful pieces to the roster. They greatly improved their bullpen with the additions of Anthony Bass and Zach Pop in a deal with the Miami Marlins, right-hander Mitch White gives them another arm who can fill a swingman role, and Whit Merrifield is still capable of making an impact even in a down year by his standards. They did not find the left-handed bat they were searching for, but they got better.
Nos. 5-1
5. New York Mets (65-38)
Previous Rank: 4
The Mets' biggest addition came when Jacob deGrom made his 2022 debut on Tuesday night with five innings of three-hit, one-run ball. That came on the heels of a relatively quiet trade deadline in which they added Darin Ruf as a right-handed platoon partner for Dan Vogelbach in the DH role and reliever Mychal Givens.
4. San Diego Padres (60-46)
Previous Rank: 7
The Padres join the Mets and Dodgers as National League front-runners after going all-in at the trade deadline to acquire Juan Soto. They also added slugger Josh Bell, closer Josh Hader and infielder Brandon Drury, and they extended Joe Musgrove with a five-year, $100 million deal. All of that, coupled with the impending return of Fernando Tatis Jr., gives the Padres legitimate World Series potential. The Soto deal could wind up being this decade's version of the Mark Teixeira-to-Atlanta trade.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers (70-33)
Previous Rank: 2
The Dodgers settled for buying low on Joey Gallo and trading away Jake Lamb and Mitch White as their trade deadline activity, though they also quietly called up top prospect Miguel Vargas on Tuesday while placing Justin Turner on the injured list. They still have as much talent as any team in baseball, along with some impact players currently on the injured list who will return at some point in the coming weeks. For now, they remain in the top spot among NL teams.
2. Houston Astros (67-38)
Previous Rank: 1
The Astros addressed their need for catching depth (Christian Vazquez), an upgrade at first base (Trey Mancini) and a left-handed reliever (Will Smith) without giving away much in the way of prospect talent. They were already a World Series contender, and it's now extremely difficult to find a hole on their roster.
1. New York Yankees (70-35)
Previous Rank: 3
Back in the No. 1 spot after adding Andrew Benintendi to the outfield and Frankie Montas to the starting rotation, the Yankees are the team to beat in 2022. Beyond those two high-profile additions, they also made a great under-the-radar move to acquire controllable reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. They also flipped left-hander Jordan Montgomery for Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader, who is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis but should be an upgrade in center field. The Yankees were aggressive, but they didn't sell the farm.
Highlight of the Week: The Juan Soto Blockbuster Trade
Baseball fans witnessed one of the biggest blockbuster deals in MLB history on Tuesday afternoon when the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a package of six players.
Exciting young up-and-comers CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore were joined by prospects Robert Hassell III (No. 23 in B/R 100), James Wood (No. 89 in B/R 100) and Jarlin Susana (7 GS, 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 44 K, 29.1 IP in rookie ball). Slugger Luke Voit was added to round out the package after Eric Hosmer exercised his no-trade clause.
Soto, 23, is in the midst of a 3.8-WAR season with a 158 OPS+ that ranks ninth among all qualified hitters. Not far behind him is Bell with a 152 OPS+ that checks in 12th on that list. He's having the best season of his career in a contract year and will be a straight rental.
Abrams will immediately become the Nationals' shortstop of the present and future, while Gore is the ace of the staff. Hassell is now the No. 1 prospect in the Nationals' system.
It's reminiscent of when the Texas Rangers sent Mark Teixeira to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a package of five highly regarded prospects led by Elvis Andrus, Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Neftali Feliz.
That deal helped the Rangers reach back-to-back World Series, so this could lead to bigger and better things for the Nationals down the road. However, that doesn't make the present any easier to swallow.
Team of the Week
C J.T. Realmuto, PHI
(9-for-22, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI)
1B Nathaniel Lowe, TEX
(9-for-26, 2 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)
2B Jonathan India, CIN
(12-for-28, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
3B Jeimer Candelario, DET
(10-for-28, 4 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI)
SS Trea Turner, LAD
(11-for-30, 4 2B, HR, 4 RBI)
OF Aaron Judge, NYY
(8-for-23, 5 HR, 10 RBI)
OF Anthony Santander, BAL
(12-for-27, 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI)
OF Christian Yelich, MIL
(10-for-24, 4 2B, 3 RBI)
DH Yordan Alvarez, HOU
(8-for-23, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)
SP Merrill Kelly, ARI
(2 GS, W, ND, 15.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 15 K)
SP Brady Singer, KC
(1 GS, ND, 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)
SP Nick Lodolo, CIN
(2 GS, W, ND, 12.0 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 16 K)
SP Reid Detmers, LAA
(1 GS, ND, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K)
SP Carlos Carrasco, NYM
(1 GS, W, 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)
RP Emmanuel Clase, CLE
(4 G, 3/3 SV, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)
Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Aaron Judge, NYY
2. Yordan Alvarez, HOU
3. Rafael Devers, BOS
4. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
5. Jose Ramirez, CLE
6. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
7. Mike Trout, LAA
8. Julio Rodriguez, SEA
9. Alejandro Kirk, TOR
10. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
NL MVP
1. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
2. Austin Riley, ATL
3. Freddie Freeman, LAD
4. Nolan Arenado, STL
5. Manny Machado, SD
6. Pete Alonso, NYM
7. Mookie Betts, LAD
8. Dansby Swanson, ATL
9. Juan Soto, SD
10. Sandy Alcantara, MIA
AL Cy Young
1. Justin Verlander, HOU
2. Shane McClanahan, TB
3. Dylan Cease, CWS
4. Alek Manoah, TOR
5. Nestor Cortes, NYY
NL Cy Young
1. Sandy Alcantara, MIA
2. Corbin Burnes, MIL
3. Max Fried, ATL
4. Tony Gonsolin, LAD
5. Joe Musgrove, SD
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Julio Rodriguez, SEA
2. Jeremy Pena, HOU
3. Bobby Witt Jr., KC
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Spencer Strider, ATL
2. Michael Harris II, ATL
3. Christopher Morel, CHC
Stats courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.