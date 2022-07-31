Rams Rumors: Injured Van Jefferson to See Specialist About Possible Knee Surgery

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson will reportedly see a specialist regarding ongoing knee issues, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per that report, "Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery."

Jefferson, 26, missed the team's practice at UC Irvine on Saturday.

"We're figuring that out right now, working through that," head coach Sean McVay told reporters at the time.

He heads into the 2022 season as the Rams' No. 3 receiver behind superstar Cooper Kupp and offseason signing Allen Robinson. It was believed coming into training camp that his knee issues were behind him:

Jefferson thrived last season, catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in just his second year. He spent much of the campaign as the No. 3 option for Matt Stafford behind Kupp and initially Robert Woods. After the latter was injured, midseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. ascended to the No. 2 role.

Regardless, he's an important part of the team's passing game as it looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The depth chart falls off after the top three at receiver, with a pair of second-year players—Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell—in line for a bigger role should Jefferson miss time. Skowronek caught 11 passes for 133 yards as a rookie. Atwell didn't record any receptions, though he did fill in as an occasional kick and punt returner.

And while Beckham remains a free agent, he isn't expected to play until until around the midpoint of the season or later after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

If Jefferson misses significant time, the Rams could turn to other options in free agency or turn to Skowronek and Atwell hoping one of them takes a big step in year two. Either way, the status of Jefferson's knee has become a very big storyline for the Rams this summer.